Deepika Padukone Conferred With The TIME100 Impact Award

Actor Deepika Padukone wins the TIME100 Impact Award.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone)
TIME recently announced the awardees of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards. It's a recognition of leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large.
Among those leaders, including scientists, CEOs, artistes, pop stars and politicians, is actor Deepika Padukone. Deepika was honoured for her contribution to films and being an active advocator of mental health.
Taking to social media on Monday, Deepika wrote, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE"
