Debina Bonnerjee Shares Pics from Baby Shower; Says ‘Wanted to Keep It Private'

She captioned the first post, "Saadh' or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side (here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. 'Baby shower' in western country and ‘godh bharayi’ in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes."