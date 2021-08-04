Darshan Kumaar Reveals How He Landed a Role in Salman Khan’s Tere Naam

“My first film was Tere Naam. I was doing theatre in Delhi with NK Sharma’s Act One group. Many of my friends were going for an audition. They asked me to come along. I was just 13 or 14 and in grade 9th or 10th, so I refused but they dragged me. I gave the audition and, quite unbelievably, I got selected,” he told Indian Express.

He played the role of a college kid named Kanak Sharma in the Satish Kaushik directorial. He added that it all ‘seemed like a dream’ since he grew up watching Salman’s films. He also talked about his experience on set.

“I used to perform on stage since childhood. I even did Act One group’s plays as a lead from the very beginning. So I was quite confident. In fact I was so excited, that I had to calm myself down. I didn’t know how to face the camera but I didn’t care, I thought I’ll just stay in my character and do what I have to do,” Darshan said.