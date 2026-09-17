‘Our Children Learn by Watching the Way Saif Treats Me’: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Gulzar wants Daayra to reach younger audiences, given the conversations around sexual violence, justice and the realities the film addresses. However, its 'A' certification, though without any cuts, will make it inaccessible to all until its OTT release.

“My experience with the certification of my films has been that the viewing committee has understood the intent of the film and the filmmaker,” she said, pointing to her previous experiences with Chhapaak, which received a 'U' certificate without any cuts too.

“I told them my son is 16 and I want him to watch the film. I want young people to see it. They said, 'what you don’t realise is that on the right of 16-year-olds will be a 14-year-old and on the left, a 12-year-old.