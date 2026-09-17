‘Our Children Learn by Watching the Way Saif Treats Me’: Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj in a story that places law, justice and personal morality on opposing sides.
In a conversation with The Quint, Gulzar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about its 'A' certification, conversations around safety and self-respect with their children, the urgency for a film like Daayra, how their own perspectives have evolved through the years and more.
Gulzar wants Daayra to reach younger audiences, given the conversations around sexual violence, justice and the realities the film addresses. However, its 'A' certification, though without any cuts, will make it inaccessible to all until its OTT release.
“My experience with the certification of my films has been that the viewing committee has understood the intent of the film and the filmmaker,” she said, pointing to her previous experiences with Chhapaak, which received a 'U' certificate without any cuts too.
“I told them my son is 16 and I want him to watch the film. I want young people to see it. They said, 'what you don’t realise is that on the right of 16-year-olds will be a 14-year-old and on the left, a 12-year-old.
Both Prithviraj and Kareena spoke about the conversations they have been having with their children much earlier than they had anticipated, given the realities unfolding around us. Khan believes much of the learning about treating women right, happens by example—through the way their kids watch Saif treats and respects her.
“Saif and I are very open about having important conversations with our sons. The way they treat women, they are led by example because it’s also the way Saif respects me and talks to me. Whenever they see Saif talk to me to with respect or give me a kiss, I think it impacts them—how much Saif values me,” she said.
Prithviraj’s credited his wife for taking the lead, particularly when it came to discussing safe and unsafe touch and helping their 12-year-old daughter understand the intent behind a remark or a touch, “my daughter turned 12 a few days back. My wife and I started having important conversations with her a few years ago. I thank my wife for leading the way on conversations about safe and unsafe touch and understanding the intent behind a remark or touch,” he said.
For Prithviraj, these conversations build self-respect in children from an early age.
He added that self-respect can also give children the confidence to speak up when something does not feel right. “It also gives them the confidence to come back home and tell their parents about something that didn’t feel right,” he said.
Daayra releases in theatres on September 18.