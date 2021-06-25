COVID: Actor Aniruddh Dave Discharged From Hospital After 55 Days

Actor Aniruddh Dave, who was battling COVID, has been discharged from hospital.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
TV actor Aniruddh Dave, who was admitted to a Bhopal hospital in April after he tested COVID positive, has been discharged on Friday. Aniruddh took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and also posted a photo of himself with the hospital staff.
"Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude", the actor wrote.
In a recent health update, Aniruddh shared that he was on constant oxygen support, but on the road to recovery. "And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all", he had written.
The actor is known for his work in TV shows such as Raajkumar Aaryyan, Lockdown Ki Love Story and Patiala Babes.
