Plea To Cancel Actor Dileep’s Petition Dismissed by Court

The prosecution's plea seeking suspension of bail granted to actor Dileep in the sexual assault case of a female actor, was dismissed by a trial court in Kochi on Thursday. The prosecution and police had approached the court alleging Dileep had been trying to influence witnesses.
According to a report in the New Indian Express, the accusation stems from a complaint by Vipin Lal who claims that an MLA's employee approached him to change his statement.
Dileep, who is accused of conspiracy and masterminding the kidnap and sexual assault of a female actor in a moving car in February 2017 was granted bail in October 2017. Dileep was arrested on 10 July and several witnesses have turned hostile over the years in the ongoing case.
