Complaints Against Kangana For Retweeting Meme on Upendra Kushwaha

Two complaints have been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party for allegedly retweeting a meme on the party's national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
The cases have been lodged at Patna and Gaya civil court under different sections of IPC and IT Act.
"It's a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we've asked court to take cognizance of our complaint," lawyer Shambhu Prasad was quoted by ANI as saying.
The original tweet, which came from the Twitter handle of one YOYO Funny Singh, used Kushwaha’s election meeting photo and showed the leader as Azad Kashmir while the other people, posing with him, were marked as Liberal, Jihadi, Urban Naxals and Khalistani. Ranaut re-tweeted it on 3 December with laughing emojis.
RLSP national general secretary Fazal Imam Mallick told Hindustan Times, "Kangana Ranaut's tweet was re-tweeted by nearly 5,000 people and over 30,000 saw it. This has presented our leader Kushwaha in a wrong light and is an attempt to spread hate".
Kushwaha had also objected to the re-tweet and had urged Bihar and Maharashtra DGPs to take action against those involved.
