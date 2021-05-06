Comedian Sunil Pal Booked For Calling Doctors 'Demons' & 'Thieves'

Speaking to TOI Pal said, "I have also posted another video apologising to those who might have been hurt. However, I still stand by my remarks because doctors have always been considered as God. During times of crisis poor people suffer a lot. In my video I mentioned that 90% of doctors are 'demons', while 10% are actually doing everything they can to serve people. If doctors are indeed looking after people there is no need for them to get hurt. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far."

Andheri police senior inspector Vijay Belge confirmed the FIR filed against Pal. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief). But no arrest has been made so far.