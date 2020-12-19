Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Weds 'Raid' Actor Sulagna Panigrahi

Stand-up comedian and content creator Biswa Kalyan Rath wed actor Sulagna Panigrahi on 9 December. The comedian shared photos from his wedding on Instagram. "Biswa Married Aadmi," he wrote in the caption, a reference to his 2017 stand-up special Biswa Mast Aadmi.
Sulagna also shared photos from the ceremony and wrote, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it’s gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath."
Sulagna Panigarhi has featured in television serials such as Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Mohit Suri directorial Murder 2. She also stars in Ajay Devgn's Raid and Amazon Prime Video web series Afsos.
Biswa Kalyan Rath started his career performing stand-up comedy in Bangalore. He's best known for his YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews with fellow comedian Kanan Gill. His latest stand-up specials, Sushi, was released in 2019. He has co-written web series Laakhon Mein Ek for Amazon Prime Video and is a judge on reality show Comicstaan.
Published: 19 Dec 2020,05:28 PM IST