Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Weds 'Raid' Actor Sulagna Panigrahi

Sulagna Panigarhi has featured in television serials such as Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Mohit Suri directorial Murder 2. She also stars in Ajay Devgn's Raid and Amazon Prime Video web series Afsos.

Biswa Kalyan Rath started his career performing stand-up comedy in Bangalore. He's best known for his YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews with fellow comedian Kanan Gill. His latest stand-up specials, Sushi, was released in 2019. He has co-written web series Laakhon Mein Ek for Amazon Prime Video and is a judge on reality show Comicstaan.