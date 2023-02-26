‘Cliques You See in ‘Class’; It Is Like That in Some Schools’: Anjali Sivaraman

After the success of the Spanish drama Elite, the show was adapted for an Indian audience by filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia. He, along with some of the cast members, Madhyama Segal, Anjali Sivaraman, and Chintan Rachchh talk about the show, their first auditions, how they prepared for their roles, and more.

Talking about playing Saba Manzoor, Segal says, "As a non-minority person playing a minority character, you will never really understand what a person goes through, no matter how much research you do because you don't have the same experiences."