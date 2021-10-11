I Haven't Watched Indian Films & It's a Terrible Thing To Say: Cillian Murphy

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was loved by everyone and fans couldn't wait for the sequel. A Quiet Place 2 was all set to release in 2020, but the pandemic pushed the release plans indefinitely. Now the wait has finally ended as A Quiet Place 2 hit Indian theatres on 8 October.

The Quint spoke to actors Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou who told us what makes actor-filmmaker John Krasinski stand out. Murphy and Hounsou also spoke about Indian films.