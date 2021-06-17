It’s Devastating to Us What’s Happening in India: Chris Pratt

'The Tomorrow War' actor Chris Pratt
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @prattprattpratt)
Chris Pratt, known for his role as Star Lord in the Marvel Studios production Guardians of the Galaxy, has taken up a time-travelling avatar in his upcoming film The Tomorrow War.
Pratt, in a recent interview, talked about the film and had a message for fans in India who are currently faced with the second wave of the COVID-19 criris.
In a message for his fans, he called the situation in India 'devastating' and sent prayers for the citizens of India, in an interview with News18.
"We know that you’re very strong and resilient people, and this is a fight that we know that you’re going to win. We are really hoping that our government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support," he said.
Talking about The Tomorrow War, Pratt lauded the film's originality and said, "Coming from a world of doing things like Jurassic World or Guardians of the Galaxy that have this embedded reach, this was an opportunity to bring that type of scope to something that was completely original. And in a world of remakes and reboots and sequels, it’s kind of neat to see something that’s brand new, fresh and original."
He admits that films about saving the world can be predictable but their novelty arises from a curiosity. "People can walk into a film like this, and they probably know what’s going to happen, but they don’t know how it’s going to happen," he said.
The Tomorrow War is a military science fiction directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. It follows the story of a man drafted to fight in a war in the future involving an alien invasion. It stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. It is scheduled to release on 2 July, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.
Published: 17 Jun 2021,02:51 PM IST