‘Blessed & Grateful’: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their second child Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Chris announced on Twitter, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”
Katherine wrote in a separate post, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt . We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love , Katherine and Chris.”
Chris and Katherine welcomed their first child Lyla Maria in 2020 and Chris also has a son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. A source told PEOPLE, “They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed.”
During her Amazon Live livestream in March, Katherine had opened up about mother, “Before having my daughter, I was always someone who needed to get at least eight hours of sleep and I always went to bed early, got up early. You don’t really get the solid eight hours after you have a baby, so I am always surprised at how much you can get done in a day and also feel relatively normal and functional as a woman on such little amount of sleep.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)