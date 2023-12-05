Cyclone Michaung: Aamir Khan Rescued After Being Stranded For Hours In Chennai

Actor Aamir Khan Rescued After Being Stranded For Hours
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was stuck in the Chennai flood caused by Cyclone Michaung. The news came to the fore when actor Vishnu Vishal shared pictures after being rescued by the fire and rescue department of the state on 5 December.
Actor Vishnu Vishal took to his social media to thank those who rescued him. Along with the tweet he posted two photos which also had Aamir Khan as well. He said, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."
The actor had earlier written, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help I can feel for people all over Chennai (sic)"
Cyclone Michaung has created havoc in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu since Monday, 4 December, and there has been landfall near Andhra Pradesh as well.
On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.
