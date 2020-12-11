Chef Vikas Khanna Talks About Farmers' Protest & ‘The Last Color’

After winning accolades at various film festivals across the world, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's film The Last Color has finally released in India on 11 December.

The film features Neena Gupta as a widow in Benaras, where the story is set. The Last Color narrates the story of a widow named Noor and her bond with Chhoti, a nine-year-old who is a tightrope walker and flower seller.

This is Michelin Star Indian chef Vikas Khanna's debut film as a director.