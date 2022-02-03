'Cheap Journalism': Malavika Mohanan Calls Out Media For Posting Her Morphed Pic

Malavika Mohanan has reacted to her photoshopped image being used by the media.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Malavika Mohanan has called out publications for using a photoshopped image of hers.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Malavika Mohanan has called out publications for using a photoshopped image of hers.</p></div>

Actor Malavika Mohanan recently took to Twitter to react to a photoshopped picture of hers that has been circulated by several people and certain sections of the media. Malavika said that it's "cheap journalism" to use a photo without running a basic fact check.

"This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report", the actor tweeted.

Malavika was last seen in the Tamil movie Master.

Also ReadMajid Majidi & I Don’t Really Need a Translator: Malavika Mohanan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT