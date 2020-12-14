Celebrity Chef Kelvin Cheung Arrested in Cheating Case

Mumbai Police have arrested popular celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung on Monday, 14 December, for allegedly duping a Bandra-based restaurant, Bastian's co-owner of USD 200,000, as per a report by Hindustan Times. A case against Cheung was filed on 6 December.
Somnath Chasker, the sub-inspector of Khar police station and who is part of the investigating team told the publication, "Kelvin Cheung was arrested in Delhi and brought to Mumbai on transit remand. He is being produced in the court in the cheating case".
The police said that a complaint had been filed earlier this month against Kelvin and his father Chi Ping Cheung under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) on the basis of a complaint by Ranjit Bindra, co-owner of Bastian.
The complaint said that Cheung had been working for a long time as a chef at Bindra's office. "While working at Bastian, Cheung had advised Bindra to invest in well-known restaurant franchises in Chicago and Los Angeles with the help of his father. Heeding Cheung's opinion, Bindra had invested USD 200,000 in multiple transactions,” Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station had told HT.
Another police officer said that last year Cheung suddenly disassociated with the restaurant saying that his father had passed away. Since then, the complainant's discussion with Kelvin regarding the investments did not go down well. "Recently, Bindra came to know that Chueng had returned to India. He then filed a complaint in the hope of getting the money", the officer added.
Earlier Kelvin Cheung had told Hindustan Times that he wasn't part of any deal with Bastian. Cheung's spokesperson has said a statement will be issued soon regarding the case.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
