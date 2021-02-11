Case Filed Against Haryanvi Singer Sapna Choudhary for Cheating

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has filed a case against Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary and others on charges of cheating and breach of trust, as per a report by ANI.
The case was reportedly filed after a celebrity management company that was managing Sapna registered a complaint against her and others, including her mother and brother, for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.
Pawan Chawla, director of P&M Movies Pvt Ltd, claimed in the FIR that Sapna broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was reportedly clarified that she could work with or join any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant.
The FIR stated that Sapna broke the terms of the contract and undertook business activities.
