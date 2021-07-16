Cartoonist & Filmmaker Gautam Benegal Passes Away Aged 56

At the age of 16, Gautam Benegal was invited by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray to illustrate and write for the children's magazine 'Sandesh'. Benegal's animation movies, particularly the Kelvinator Penguin and Handyplast Boy are popular. He has created films for the Films Division of India and his movies have also been nominated for film festivals in Teheran, Belarus, Hiroshima, and Cairo among other places. He had received the National award (Rajatkamal) Best animation Film for 2010: The Prince and the Crown of Stone.