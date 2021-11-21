Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan On Replacing Abhishek Bachchan as 'Bunty'

Bunty Aur Babli 2, which released on 19 November, stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as the iconic ‘Bunty and Babli’ popularised in the 2005 original film Bunty Aur Babli.

In the first film, the role of Bunty was portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan, who Saif replaced in the latest film. Saif Ali Khan revealed that producer Aditya Sharma told him things ‘weren’t working out’ with the original cast.

Saif told News18, “Honestly speaking, Adi called and said, ‘Things aren’t working out and we aren’t able to take the story forward with the original cast. Would you be interested in being a part of this film once they adjust the role?’”