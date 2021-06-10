Buddhadeb's Humour Was Always Ready to Bubble Out: Rahul Bose

He concluded the note by expressing his grief and wrote, "It’s a cliche when people pass away that we say - ‘he / she / they will be missed’. But for those who truly love cinema these words will never be truer than now. My thoughts and wishes go out to his family and loved ones."

Buddhadeb was exposed to the world of film during his membership at the Calcutta Film Society. He was introduced to the works of Charlie Chaplin, Akira Kurosawa and others.

His first film was a documentary titled The Continent of Love in 1968 and his first feature film was made ten years later, namely Dooratwa. Some of his most famous works are Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, and Charachar.