Palace to Probe Bullying Allegations Against Meghan Markle

Reacting to these allegations, the Palace said that it was "clearly very concerned". The statement added that the palace human resources team “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article” and would also speak to the current and former staff.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement read.

The claims against Meghan Markle come three days before Oprah Winfrey's interview with her and Harry is scheduled to be broadcast. It also comes less than two weeks after the palace announced that the couple’s split from official duties would be final.