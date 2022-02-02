'Bring it on 2022': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Tests COVID Positive

Last month, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa released a joint statement saying they have separated. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it", the statement read.