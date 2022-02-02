'Bring it on 2022': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Tests COVID Positive

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has contracted COVID.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa took to Instagram to inform that she has contracted COVID. Aishwaryaa shared a photo from the hospital and wrote, "Tested positive even after all precautions...Got admitted... Please mask up get vaccinated and be safe... Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me."
Last month, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa released a joint statement saying they have separated. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it", the statement read.
