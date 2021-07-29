Better Call Saul Actor Bob Odenkirk Stable After ‘Heart Related Incident'

The Hollywood Reporter reported a statement from Odenkirk’s representative saying, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

They added, “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

The actor’s son, Nate Odenkirk, tweeted, “He’s going to be okay." Bob Odenkirk plays the lawyer Saul Goodman on the show.