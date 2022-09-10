'Brahmastra' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ranbir-Alia Starrer Hits 75 Crore

'Brahmastra' Day 1 Box Office Collection.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
Presented by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra was highly awaited by cinegoers.
The film hit the silver screen on September 9. Predicted to open at 23 crore, the film garnered a whopping 75 crore on its first day at the box office.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, the first installment of the magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.
