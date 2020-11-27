Nothing But Malice: HC Quashes BMC Demolition Notice to Kangana

The BMC had carried out a demolition activity at Kangana's property.

The Bombay High Court has granted relief to Kangana Ranaut in her petition challenging the demolition activity by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on her residence-cum-office, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai's Bandra last September, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

The high court has quashed the demolition notice and said that Ranaut can take steps to make her property habitable.

The Court has also directed the appointment of a valuar to determine the compensation payable to Ranaut for the demolition of her property.

The high court also concluded that the BMC had carried out the demolition activity on "wrongful grounds" in this case and against rights of the citizens, which is "nothing but malice in law". As per the report by Bar and Bench, the Bombay High Court stated that after going through the photos of the property and a comparison, it has concluded that the alleged altered constructions were existing work.

The court has opined that the demolition took place in view of the alleged controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against Ranaut.

However, the bench remarked that Kangana Ranaut should also show restraint when it comes to speaking about the government on public platforms.