Bombay HC Reserves Order in Kangana's Property Demolition Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 5 October, reserved its order in Kangana Ranaut’s petition seeking compensation as damages for demolition at her Mumbai office-cum-residence by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
Kangana has alleged in her petition that the demolition took place after a Twitter exchange between her and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut wherein she was critical of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.
The Mumbai civic body and Raut had refuted the actor’s claims, arguing that the demolition was carried out after 14 unauthorised additions and alterations were detected in the building, Manikarnika Films, on 5 September.
On 8 September the BMC had served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her property. The actor was given 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition by the actor.
In another amended petition, Kangana Ranaut not only sought a stay on the demolition but also a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the damage caused to the bungalow.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined