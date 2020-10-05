Bombay HC Reserves Order in Kangana's Property Demolition Case

Kangana has sought compensation for demolition of her Mumbai office by the BMC.

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 5 October, reserved its order in Kangana Ranaut’s petition seeking compensation as damages for demolition at her Mumbai office-cum-residence by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai civic body and Raut had refuted the actor’s claims, arguing that the demolition was carried out after 14 unauthorised additions and alterations were detected in the building, Manikarnika Films, on 5 September.

On 8 September the BMC had served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her property. The actor was given 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition by the actor.

In another amended petition, Kangana Ranaut not only sought a stay on the demolition but also a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the damage caused to the bungalow.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)