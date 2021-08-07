Drunk Men Make Hoax Call About Bomb at Amitabh Bachchan's Residence

According to reports, security was increased at three locations in Mumbai, namely - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar railway station and actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence after a bomb threat call was received by the Mumbai Police on Friday night. However, after investigations it was found that it was a hoax call made by two drunken residents who claimed they were checking how alert the Mumbai Police was.
As per a report in The Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Police deployed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad to search the locations mentioned by the caller to detect the possibility of the presence of explosive materials.
The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police later traced the call to Kalyan's ShilPhata area and arrested two persons who were heavily drunk and made the call. The men were identified as Raju Kangare and Ramesh Shirsath, who reportedly work as drivers. Both the men confessed that they had made the call for fun and to test how alert the police are.
