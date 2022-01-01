Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Welcome New Year

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family including her son Taimur.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra welcomed the new year with their friends and loved ones. Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself reciting the Gayatri Mantra.
He wrote in the caption, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!” Akshay is in Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on social media and expressed her gratitude to 2021 for ‘the greatest happiness’ she has known. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year.
"The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you,” Anushka wrote in the caption. The couple welcomed the new year in South Africa.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were at a house party when 2022 rolled in. Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses from the family’s New Year celebrations. Soha wrote, “The last supper - of 2021. ( at 50 percent capacity ).”
Priyanka Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, also posted a picture with his ‘forever New Years kiss.’
Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with Vicky Jain in December, shared pictures with him on social media with the caption, “I am thankful for nights that turned into mornings, my best friend that turned into my family, and dreams that turned into reality. #2021bride #2021lastday #2021lastpost #anvikikahani.” Ankita can be seen wearing a silk saree with golden embroidery and Vicky wore a black and green bandhgala kurta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)