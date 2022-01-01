Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Welcome New Year

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra welcomed the new year with their friends and loved ones. Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself reciting the Gayatri Mantra.

He wrote in the caption, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!” Akshay is in Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara.