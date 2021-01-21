Bollywood Link-up Rumours: Real or PR Strategy?

Being in the media industry for so many years, I know exactly which news will grab eyeballs and which ones won't. Despite all the criticism, Bollywood 'link-up' stories still garner the maximum interest. "Who is that actor/actress' dating?", "Who were spotted holding hands at the airport?" - stories related to these get crazy viewership on digital platforms and social media.

That's exactly what brands and PRs of celebrities have been riding on for ages. Have you ever wondered why these link-up rumours surface right before a film's release or when film’s shoot is going on? The Quint spoke to a few experts from the film industry, the paparazzi and PRs, who told us that most of these kind of 'link-ups' are not mere coincidences, but carefully planned strategies.