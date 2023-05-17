'Is It Time For My Bollywood Debut?': US Envoy Jokes As SRK Hosts Him at Mannat

US Envoy Jokes As SRK Hosts Him at Mannat
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Eric Garcetti, the 26th United States Ambassador to India, met Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 at the actor's bungalow, 'Mannat', in Mumbai and shared his experience with his followers on social media.
In his tweet, he discussed Bollywood and its "huge cultural impact" around the world, as well as playfully asking his followers if it was time for him to make his debut in Bollywood
"Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," he tweeted.
He also posted two pictures along with the sweet caption. Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing next to the envoy in a full-sleeve black t-shirt, black trousers and a golf cap.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Pathaan, was a box-office success. The actor will be seen again in Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. Nayanthara also appears in the film. The film is also set to release in September. He'll also appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Taapsee Pannu stars in the film opposite SRK.
