Republic Day 2022: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Mahesh Babu Post Wishes

Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Mahesh Babu wish their fans on Republic Day 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, and Mohanlal took to social media to wish their fans on Republic Day 2022.
Amitabh Bachchan shared several pictures wishing his fans a happy Republic Day with some featuring Bachchan holding the national flag.
Taapsee Pannu wrote, “’OF the people FOR the people BY the people’ Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India #RepublicDay.”
Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it. Happy Republic Day India Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind.”
Mira Rajput shared a picture of the Rajput Regiment from the Republic Day parade and wrote a note about watching it with her grandfather as a child.
She wrote, "The Rajput Regiment. I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade. Back then it was at 7am if I remember correctly and we would be sitting in front of the TV earlier than school time, on a holiday from school."
This year, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput watched the parade with her kids Misha and Zain. She added in the note, "Now watching the parade with my own kids, I can’t express the pride I feel towards my country, and how I miss those times with my grandfather who served in the Rajput Regiment."
Mira concluded the caption, "A salute isn’t enough for our soldiers, bowing in gratitude today. As we sang the National Anthem today with the kids in tow, watching the Tiranga unfurl, I hope our children celebrate a glorious India with theirs and continue this tradition. Happy Republic Day."
Actor Mohanlal shared a picture of himself wearing a pin of the Indian flag and wrote, “Let us pledge to always keep the tricolour high and rising. Republic Day Wishes to every Indian. #RepublicDay.”
Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram story, “To the spirit of our republic- may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution – the pillar that upholds the country’s values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind! #HappyRepublicDay.”
Many other celebrities also wished their fans on the 73rd Republic Day: