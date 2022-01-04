Bollywood Actors Demand Higher Fee for OTT Releases During the Pandemic

The pandemic has put most industries into uncharted territory and the experience for the entertainment industry has been no different. In 2019, nobody foresaw a time when single screens and multiplexes would have to shut down for long periods of time across the world, and yet, here we are. Almost 2 years into the pandemic, actors, filmmakers, producers, distributors and exhibitors are still figuring out the new ever-changing equations in the industry.

Who would have imagined that an Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer directed by Shoojit Sircar or an Akshay Kumar and Dhanush film helmed by Aanand L Rai would go straight to OTT? Both Gulabo Sitabo and Atrangi Re were like bookends to 2020 and 2021. Sooryavanshi and 83 luckily found a brief window period when cinemas were open. However, with another round of increasing uncertainty with the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising and restrictions coming back in place, we're already seeing release dates being pushed again. Biggies like Jersey and RRR have postponed their release dates and others are expected to follow.