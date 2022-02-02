'Anand' and 'Mere Apne' Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away at 93

Actor Ramesh Deo passes away.
(Photos Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, he was 93. Deo is popular for his character roles in hits like Khilona, Aap Ki Kasam, Kora Kagaz and Rampur Ka Lakshman. According to a report in Indian Express, Deo passed away due to heart attack at 8.30pm at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
One of Deo's most popular roles was in the Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Anand directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Deo played Dr Prakash Kulkarni in the film along with his wife Seema Deo who played his better half on-screen also.Deo
Ramesh and Seema Deo in Anand with Rajesh Khanna.
Born in 1929, Deo made his debut as an actor in the Marathi film Paatlaachi Por in 1951. His first film in Hindi was Aarti in 1962 with big stars such as Meena Kumari, Pradeep Kumar and Ashok Kumar. Deo reportedly worked in over 250 Hindi films, 190 Marathi films and several Marathi theatrical stage shows.
Ramesh and Seema Deo have two sons, Ajinkya Deo, a noted Marathi actor, and Abhinay Deo, a filmmaker most known for his debut Hindi film Delhi Belly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)