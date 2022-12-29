Veteran Film Producer Nitin Manmohan Passes Away at 62

In continuation to the PTI report, the filmmaker was being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest on 3 December. He was battling several health issues when he breathed his last at around 10 am today, following status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals).

He is survived by his daughter and his wife.

Prachi told PTI, "He had a cardiac arrest on 3 December and since then he has been on a ventilator. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him.

No oxygen and blood supply in the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am," she added.