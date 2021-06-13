Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss of Parents to COVID, Rajkummar Rao Responds

On Saturday popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, creator of the 'BB Ki Vines' channel, posted a message on social media sharing the loss of his parents to COVID-19. He also put out a series of photographs of his parents in happier times. According to reports, Bhuvan's father Avnindra Bam died on 11 May, while his mother Padma Bam passed away on 10 June.

"Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch.

Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha," ("Nothing is the same without Aai and Baba. Everything has been lost in a month. My home, dreams, everything. My Aai is not near me, Baba is not with me. Now I will have to learn to live again. I don't feel like it") read Bhuvan's Instagram post.



"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," is the emotional note he ended his post with.