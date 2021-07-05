Bhoot Police: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Saif Ali Khan's First Look

Saif Ali Khan in 'Bhoot Police'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared husband Saif Ali Khan's first look from the upcoming film Bhoot Police. Saif plays the role of a ghostbuster named Vibhooti in the horror comedy, directed by Pavan Kirpalani.
"Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice coming soon on Disney + Hotstar," she wrote in the caption.
In the poster, Saif can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a leather jacket. Smirking at the camera, he is holding a four-pronged staff in one hand.
Bhoot Police also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on 10 September.
Kareena had announced the film's release date on social media, earlier in February. Posting the film's poster, she'd written, "Get ready to scream with laughter! Bhoot Police arrives on September 10."
