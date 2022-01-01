Betty White of 'The Golden Girls' Fame, Dies at 99

Witjas added, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White's agent, and close friend, added that she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Betty White was born in Illinois in January 1922 and grew up dreaming about becoming a forest ranger. Sadly, women weren't allowed to work as forest rangers then. Before she found her passion for acting, she tried her hand at writing as well.

After multiple stints on radio shows, she joined the variety show 'Hollywood on Television' as a co-host alongside Al Jarvis. She became the solo host after Jarvis left the show. In 1951, she was nominated for her first Emmy award for 'Best Actress' on TV.