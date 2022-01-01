Betty White of 'The Golden Girls' Fame, Dies at 99

The Golden Girls actor Betty White dies at 99.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Betty White, the last of 'The Golden Girls', passed away a few days before her 100th birthday on 17 January.
Her agent Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much."
Witjas added, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
White's agent, and close friend, added that she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Betty White was born in Illinois in January 1922 and grew up dreaming about becoming a forest ranger. Sadly, women weren't allowed to work as forest rangers then. Before she found her passion for acting, she tried her hand at writing as well.
After multiple stints on radio shows, she joined the variety show 'Hollywood on Television' as a co-host alongside Al Jarvis. She became the solo host after Jarvis left the show. In 1951, she was nominated for her first Emmy award for 'Best Actress' on TV.
The next year, White co-founded Bandy Productions with Don Fedderson and George Tibbles and they created the show 'Life with Elizabeth' with White as the lead. This made Betty White the first woman ever to produce a sitcom and a few years later she was dubbed the honorary mayor of Hollywood.
In the 70s, Betty White graced the screens as Sue Ann Nivens in the popular The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which got her two Emmy awards.
In 1985, White landed her most popular role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. While White admitted to having a complicated equation with co-star Bea Arthur, the show was incredibly successful.
The passing of Betty White, the 'First Lady of Television' marks the end of an era.