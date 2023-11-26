'Best Father In The World': Mahesh Bhatt On Son-In-Law Ranbir Kapoor

Mahesh Bhatt praises son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor as the 'Best Father In The World'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Animal which is all set to release on 1 December. Meanwhile, during a promotional event for the film, Mahesh Bhatt praised his son-in-law Ranbir as the 'best father in the world'.
In the video, which is doing the rounds of social media, shows Ranbir being surprised with a special message from Mahesh Bhatt. In the video, Mahesh says that he is lucky to have a son-in-law like Ranbir and despite being one of the best actors in the country he is an even better father.
Mahesh said, “Alia, jisko main ek miracle maanta hoon, woh kehti he ki Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country. Magar main Ranbir ko duniya ka sabse behtareen baap maanta hoon! Jab woh Raha ko dekhta hein, kaash uski aanskhon ka expression aap log dekh paayein. Unki mataji Neetu kehti hein ki aisa pyaar toh maayein karti he apni bacchiyon se, jo Ranbir karta he Raha se. (Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says that this kind of love is shown by mothers towards their daughters). I am proud that I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”
Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married in a private ceremony in April 2022.
