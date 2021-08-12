Batman's Sidekick Robin Comes Out as LGBTQ+ in New Comic

“Ever have a lightbulb moment?” Drake wonders in a panel. “Like something out in the ether has been taunting you, teasing you. Like you know you’re supposed to be on the same page as your brain but not everything made sense. People keep asking me what I want. But I couldn’t grasp it. Whatever it was. It always felt just out of reach. Until now. Until right now.”

Meghan Fitzmartin, the writer of the issue, told Polygon that she did not want to put a label on Drake's sexuality. Date has also been seen dating the female superhero Spoiler. "I wanted to show that sexuality is a journey. Drake's feelings for Stephanie are very real, as are his feelings for Bernard. However, Tim is still figuring himself out".

Fitzmartin added that she was thrilled to get DC's approval. "I fully sat on the floor of my apartment for a solid two minutes in happiness as it sunk in … I hope it is as meaningful for others as it has been for me.”

Drake is an addition to the list of superheroes to be written as LGBTQ+, including Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, married couple Midnighter and Apollo and Captain America.