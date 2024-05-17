‘October’ Star Banita Sandhu Joins ‘Bridgerton Season 3’ Cast

Banita Sandhu joins as Miss Malhotra
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Banita Sandhu made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's film October in 2018 and will now be seen on the popular Netflix series, Bridgerton Season 3. She will be playing the role of Miss Malhotra in the series alongside actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.
Bridgerton 3 released on 16 May on Netflix with four episodes. Banita Sandhu's addition to the cast has created a wave of surprise and excitement among Indian fans. Her portrayal as Miss Malhotra is set to inject new energy into the season.
Her character was introduced in the first five minutes of the episode with her debut in society. Her role will potentially disrupt the established social order and offer a fresh perspective on social dynamics.
Bridgerton 3 will revolve around the story of Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. Popularly known as '#Polin' the central couple will have a friends-to-lovers friends arc. The trope will guarantee a slow burn romance as the season introduces more suitors for Penelope.
Banita Sandhu joining the cast has definitely created a buzz among the viewers. The British-Indian-origin actress has been slowly gaining popularity among the audience.
She successfully made her acting debut in October alongside Varun Dhawan and continued to prove herself as an actor with her role in US Sci-Fi Series Pandora. She started her acting journey at a young age and has continued to prove herself with her hard work and dedication. Fans are already appreciating her work in Bridgerton Season 3.
The second part of the season will release on 13 June.
