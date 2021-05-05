Bandish Bandits Editor Ajay Sharma Dies of COVID Complications

Film editor Ajay Sharma
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ajay Sharma, who edited the web series Bandish Bandits, passed away on 4 May, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. "He passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks," a source confirmed to Indian Express.
Sharma worked as an editor on films like Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo. As an assistant editor, he added films like Barfi, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro, Sachin - A Billion Dreams, and The Dirty Picture to his repertoire. He also took on the role of a director for a short film titled Jolly 1995. Other than Bandish Bandits, he's also edited shows like Rasbhari and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.
Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the editor's passing.
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed her condolences on Twiiter and wrote, "Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense." Film editor TS Suresh tweeted, "Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time."
Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha expressed regret and grief in his tweet that said, "So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work.”
Sharma's latest project was Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The film's production company RSVP Movies paid tribute to Sharma. The official Twitter handle shared a picture of Sharma and tweeted, "Thank you for giving us the best visual & emotional experience of storytelling through your work. #AjaySharma, your presence amongst us will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. #Karwaan #RashmiRocket."
He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.
