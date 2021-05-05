Bandish Bandits Editor Ajay Sharma Dies of COVID Complications

Ajay Sharma, who edited the web series Bandish Bandits, passed away on 4 May, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. "He passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks," a source confirmed to Indian Express.

Sharma worked as an editor on films like Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo. As an assistant editor, he added films like Barfi, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro, Sachin - A Billion Dreams, and The Dirty Picture to his repertoire. He also took on the role of a director for a short film titled Jolly 1995. Other than Bandish Bandits, he's also edited shows like Rasbhari and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.