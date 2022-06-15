B Praak and Wife Meera's Baby Dies At Birth, Singer Pens Note

The note read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak."