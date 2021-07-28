Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Had Contingency Plan if Films Didn’t Work Out

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was ready to fail in the film industry after three of his consequent films didn’t perform well. During his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, Ayushmann talked about his autobiography Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood and the criticism about it, and actors being stereotyped.

When Arbaaz Khan read out negative comments about Ayushmann’s autobiography, especially referring to people who said it was too early for him to write a book, he responded, "After my first film, I starred in three back-to-back flops. People had written me off, and I was ready to move back to Chandigarh. I was going through a phase where I had time on my hands to write a book, so I wrote it."