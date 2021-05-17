'Asuran' Actor Nitish Veera Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Tamil actor Nitish Veera has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Tamil actor Nitish Veera, known for his performances in films such as Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, has passed away due to COVID-19. He was 45. Nitish had also played key roles in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Dhanush-starrer Asuran.
Nitish was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. However, he succumbed to the coronavirus on Monday, 17 May. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 8 and 7.
Celebrities from the Tamil film industry offered their condolences. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share a picture of Nitish with Dhanush on the sets of a film and wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY MANI” (sic).
Vishnu Vishal, who worked with Nitish on several films, wrote, “#RIPNitishVeera. It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you... (sic).”
Actors Kayal Devaraj and Krishna also mourned Nitish's demise.
