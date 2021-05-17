'Asuran' Actor Nitish Veera Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Tamil actor Nitish Veera, known for his performances in films such as Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, has passed away due to COVID-19. He was 45. Nitish had also played key roles in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Dhanush-starrer Asuran.

Nitish was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. However, he succumbed to the coronavirus on Monday, 17 May. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 8 and 7.

Celebrities from the Tamil film industry offered their condolences. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share a picture of Nitish with Dhanush on the sets of a film and wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY MANI” (sic).