Asrani Plays Narad Muni at Star-Studded Ram Leela in Ayodhya

The star-studded Ram Leela at Laxman Quila in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh began on Saturday, 17 October and will continue till 25 October. All precautions against coronavirus are being followed. This year, a number of celebrities have come together for the occasion. Bollywood actor Asrani played the character of Narad Muni and he mesmerised everyone with his performance. Other actors have also donned different roles. BJP MP and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari plays Angad, Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishen is Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh will re-enact his television role of Lord Hanuman. Raza Murad and Shahbaz Khan are also part of Ram Leela.

Speaking to ThePrint, Ravi Kishan said it is a humble experience to enact Ram Leela at His place of birth. “We thought Ayodhya Ram Leela should be held on a grand scale. I have been participating in Ram Leela for many years now. Few people know that I used to play Sita mata in our local Ram Leela when I was a child. This time, I am playing the role of Bharat,” said Kishan. This is also for the first time that Doordarshan has been providing live coverage of the Ram Leela in Ayodhya in various languages across the country. The programme is also being broadcast live on YouTube and other social media channels of the government.