AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Proudest Achievement' in 31 Years of Career

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with filmmaker Raj Kanwar's Deewana. On 25 June, the film celebrated 31 years since its release in June 1992.

To mark the occasion, SRK hosted a 15-minute-long "#AskSRK" session on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??"