‘Still Asked to Tweak Scripts to Peg Story on a Male Character’: Women's Day Spl

Our Women's Day special chat with filmmakers.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Filmmakers-producers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Leena Yadav, Tahira Kashyap, Guneet Monga, Naomi Datta, and Chandni Ahlawat Das, talk to The Quint about breaking the glass ceiling, how the #MeToo movement brought gender sensitivity to the foreground, the imposter syndrome, and lots more.
As women-centric stories make their way to the big screen and OTT, we talk to these filmmakers about the challenges they've faced and the things they've learned while carving a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry.
They opened up about not being taken seriously in male-dominated crews. Guneet Monga said, "I coloured my hair white during Gangs of Wasseypur to be taken seriously."
Talking about the difficulty they face while trying to get funding for films lead by female characters, Tahira Kashyap said, "You're still told to focus on male characters."
"You're still asked to tweak the script so as to adjust a male character on whom the film can be pegged but the film can be about the female characters…because that's how you get the budget. It's still happening," Tahira added.
