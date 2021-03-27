‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ Dir Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary to Maker Her OTT Debut

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga fame will be making her debut on OTT with an original series titled Faadu. The series will be streaming on SonyLIV, the makers have described the series as a “unique, intense poetic love-story between two different thinking characters.”

Speaking about the series Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says,“With time the narrative of how we tell our stories has changed and today’s audience is looking forward and accepting new cinematic experience. As a storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to bring new insightful characters that take the audience to moments of introspection. Faadu is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience.”

Faadu will be produced by Studio Next, which produced the highly acclaimed series Scam 1992 directed by Hansal Mehta.