Ashok Kumar's Daughter and Actor Bharti Jaffery Passes Away

Bharti Jaffery's film credits included the 2001 Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence.'
Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffery passes away.

Actor Bharti Jaffery, daughter of legendary cinema icon Ashok Kumar has passed away on Tuesday, 20 September. The actor's son-in-law, Kanwaljit Singh confirmed the news in a social media post yesterday. Kanwaljit is married to Bharti's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel.

However, the cause of the actor's death and her age is not confirmed at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Kanwaljit shared some pictures with Jaffery and wrote, "Our beloved Bharti Jaffery, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand mother, aunt, neighbour, friend and inspiration has departed us today on 20 September."

Jaffery was known for her work in filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi's 2001 film, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence starring Raveena Tondon and director Jayoo's Devi Ahilya Bai.

